Award-winning 'Joker' premieres at Toronto Film Festival

NEW YORK - After winning the grand prize at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, the movie Joker has premiered in North America.

The film's lead actor Joaquin Phoenix walked the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday.

Joker has picked up controversy for being a so-called comic book movie, winning one of Europe’s most prestigious film festival prizes, the Golden Lion, at the Venice Film Festival.

Now, the movie has come to the Toronto Film Festival, where it’s a hot ticket. Directed by Todd Phillips, who is known for other comedic films like The Hangover, it tells the origin of the Joker character in the Batman series.

The show also stars Robert De Niro, who also attended the premiere on Monday night.