ANC top brass heading to Zimbabwe for African liberation movement meeting
The gathering will discuss various issues including the recent spate of xenophobic violence in South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - A top-level African National Congress (ANC) delegation is headed to Zimbabwe where a meeting will be held with other liberation movement leaders from across the continent.
It follows the death of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and what ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said were crimes committed by foreign nationals in their host countries.
Magashule said that the leagues of different political parties from countries including Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania and Namibia would begin talks on Tuesday as the South African government scrambled to quell tensions between locals and foreign nationals.
The ANC had been at pains to describe the violence as xenophobic hate crimes.
He also said that another delegation led by President Cyril Ramaphosa would return to Zimbabwe later this week for Mugabe’s funeral.
