ANC MPs don't support call for return of death penalty - Majodina

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament doesn't support a call for the return of the death penalty.

Some outraged South Africans last week again called for capital punishment for cases of femicide amid widespread gender violence protests.

Thousands of people have gone as far as signing a petition.

Speaking after the party's parliamentary caucus lekgotla at the weekend, chief whip Pemmy Majodina said its MPs were against such an idea.

"As the ANC lekgotla, we did not entertain this. The Constitution gives us all a right to life and if it gives us a right to life and we took the oath as Members of Parliament that we are going to abide by the Constitution, we cannot willy-nilly stand up and call for the death penalty... we don't want to be populist."