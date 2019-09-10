ANC MPs don't support call for return of death penalty - Majodina
Speaking after the party's parliamentary caucus lekgotla at the weekend, chief whip Pemmy Majodina said its MPs were against such an idea.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament doesn't support a call for the return of the death penalty.
Some outraged South Africans last week again called for capital punishment for cases of femicide amid widespread gender violence protests.
Thousands of people have gone as far as signing a petition.
Speaking after the party's parliamentary caucus lekgotla at the weekend, chief whip Pemmy Majodina said its MPs were against such an idea.
"As the ANC lekgotla, we did not entertain this. The Constitution gives us all a right to life and if it gives us a right to life and we took the oath as Members of Parliament that we are going to abide by the Constitution, we cannot willy-nilly stand up and call for the death penalty... we don't want to be populist."
More in Politics
-
ANC warns against labeling violent attacks as xenophobic
-
Malema summoned to Hawks offices over firearm discharge claims
-
ANCWL leads anti-femicide protest in CT
-
Ben Ngubane tells Zondo Inquiry he had limited relationship with Guptas
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
Hanekom welcomes high court ruling on Zuma spy tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.