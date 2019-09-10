Amcu declares a dispute in wage talks with platinum firms

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union initially demanded a monthly basic wage hike of about 48%.

JOHANNESBURG - Amcu union General Secretary Jeff Mphalele said on Tuesday the union had declared a wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater raising concerns of a possible strike in the local platinum industry.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the majority union in the platinum sector, initially demanded a monthly basic wage hike of about 48% and said it was disappointed by a wage offer for workers at Lonmin, which was acquired by Sibanye this year.