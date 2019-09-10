Magashule: All shops, local or foreign-owned, must be registered

The governing party’s utterances come on the back of continued violent attacks on foreign nationals and their properties.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday said lawmakers would move with speed to amend sections of the legislation to address the problem of undocumented migrants and unregistered businesses in South Africa.

The governing party’s utterances come on the back of continued violent attacks on foreign nationals and their properties.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the party has directed the justice, crime prevention and security cluster in government to tighten the country’s criminal act and other related laws amid concerns about crimes being committed by foreign nationals.

The recent spate of xenophobic hate crimes was fuelled when Pretoria taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was killed after he allegedly confronted a group of foreign nationals accused of dealing drugs.

Magashule said the ANC would improve all its shortcomings to address the crisis.

“Where we have to deport people, we must actually do so. Issues of home affairs and documentation... they must be documented. We want to see South Africans, wherever they are and municipalities playing their role in making sure that all these companies, be it local or from the outside, they must be registered. They must be documented.”

Twelve people, 10 of them South Africans, have been killed during the current xenophobic violence.