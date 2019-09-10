View all in Latest
3 trucks petrol-bombed on N7 highway in WC

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, a truck loaded with cement was petrol bombed and set alight just after midnight near Moorreesburg.

A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning truck in Worcester on 3 September 2019. Picture: Supplied
A firefighter tries to extinguish a burning truck in Worcester on 3 September 2019. Picture: Supplied
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three trucks were petrol-bombed on the N7 highway during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa, a truck loaded with cement was petrol bombed and set alight just after midnight near Moorreesburg.

He said two vehicles forced the truck off the road and torched it. Minutes later, another truck was petrol bombed near the Porterville turn-off.

The driver was seriously injured. At 2am, a truck loaded with chicken was also set alight.

