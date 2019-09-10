3 SABC employees suspended for ‘sabotaging’ Ramaphosa’s address

The clip shows President Cyril Ramaphosa making mistakes and asking to start over in what was thought to be a live broadcast.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has suspended three of its employees for the airing of the incorrect clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on gender-based violence.

One freelancer has also been unscheduled after last week’s incident.

The clip shows Ramaphosa making mistakes and asking to start over in what was thought to be a live broadcast.

The SABC launched a preliminary investigation into the matter, which found that the broadcast was prepared in good time but unauthorised changes were affected without communication to the desk.

Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “Due process will be followed and the second process of investigation into this incident is still under way. The public broadcaster wants to assure the public that it is on track in dealing with fulfilling its imperative as a key pillar in our democracy.”

The SABC said the results from its preliminary investigation into the airing of the incorrect clip of the president's address was an act of sabotage intended to bring Ramaphosa into disrepute.