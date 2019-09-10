22 EFF MPs to face sanctions for disrupting Gordhan in Parliament
The EFF MPs were forcibly ejected by Parliamentary Protection Services after approaching the minister on the floor of the venue in July, which prompted some opposition MPs to rise and stand beside him for protection.
CAPE TOWN - Twenty-two members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) – half its parliamentary caucus - have been found to have breached parliamentary privilege for trying to prevent Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan from delivering his budget vote speech in July.
They will now face sanctions, to be determined by Parliament’s powers and privileges committee.
The EFF MPs were forcibly ejected by Parliamentary Protection Services after approaching Gordhan on the floor of the venue, which prompted some opposition MPs to rise and stand beside him for protection.
WATCH: EFF disrupts Pravin Gordhan in Parliament
The National Assembly’s rules committee was given a report on Tuesday that said the EFF members’ conduct was unreasonable and could have led to violence.
The report found the presiding officer on the day, Grace Boroto, had no option but to call in security to remove the EFF MPs and that this was done in terms of Parliament’s rules and did not lead to any person or property being harmed.
EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini rejected the report, complaining that all the EFF members had been painted with the same brush.
However, rules committee chairperson Speaker Thandi Modise had the last word.
“It is unfortunate, ma’am, that you reject with contempt because the offence committed that day was grievous. It doesn’t happen in any Parliament, and it cannot be left unchecked,” Modise said.
The matter will now be considered by Parliament’s powers and privileges committee.
