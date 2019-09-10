2 suspects arrested for murder of Mfuleni cop
The officers were shot by a suspect they confronted outside a tavern in Diepwater in Wesbank on Sunday night.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Mfuleni police officer and the attempted murder of his colleague.
The police's Vish Naidoo said the two suspects were nabbed by members of the police's Anti-Gang Unit on Monday night.
They were expected to appear in court soon.
The 29-year-old constable, who was shot in the neck, was in a critical condition in hospital. The deceased officer - who sustained a bullet wound to the head - died an hour after arriving at the hospital on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, an off-duty police officer stationed in Delft was stabbed to death in an apparent robbery close to his home in Kleinvlei.
Last week, two Cape Town law enforcement officers were shot and killed in Philippi while protecting construction workers.
