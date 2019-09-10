10 of 12 xenophobia victims were South African - Mapisa-Nqakula

Government's justice, crime prevention and security cluster said that 10 of the 12 people killed during the recent outbreak of xenophobic violence were South Africans.

The people were murdered in different parts of Gauteng.

It's been a tense few weeks for the country with the violence resulting in retaliatory attacks both here at home and some parts of the continent.

In Nigeria, the South African embassy in Lagos that was forced to shut its doors after a group of people vented their anger and attacked the premises last week.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has just briefed the media in Parliament.

"South Africa is not a xenophobic nation. Whoever is found on the wrong side of the law should be dealt with. Hundreds of foreign nationals took refuge at police stations after coming under attack, 755 such persons are currently housed for safety."

