Mkhize on roadshow to engage public health workers
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will start his tour with a visit to Pholosong Hospital in Brakpan and Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg.
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is embarking on a national roadshow to commemorate Civil Service Month and engage with public health workers and civil society.
Mkhize will also use the opportunity to communicate the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI), which was recently submitted to Parliament.
Central to the discussions will be the future of civil servants under NHI and what opportunities will arise to overhaul the health system.
Mkhize will also pay homage to public servants, particularly those who work in the public health sector.
His spokesperson Dr Lwazi Manzi said Mkhize’s tour would go beyond NHI.
“Obviously, everybody is discussing their future in NHI, but that’s not the main focus of these visits. This is us engaging civil servants.”
Mkhize’s visits will culminate with the opening of a new state of the art clinics in OR Tambo District in Lusikisiki, facilities that will be central in efforts to introduce universal healthcare and improve infrastructure in rural communities.
