Ex-SABC board chair Ben Ngubane to give evidence at Zondo Inquiry
Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane, who has ben accused of supporting former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.
PRETORIA - Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane, who has been accused of supporting former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.
The commission’s public hearings are continuing.
Last week, the commission heard from the so-called SABC 8 on how Motsoeneng ruled the corporation by decree and fired anyone who would question his decisions or authority.
In 2010, former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda accused then SABC board chair Ngubane of consistently trying to undermine the authority of the board.
He further accused Ngubane of breaching several statutory obligations contained in the Public Finance Management Act and the Broadcasting Act.
But it was the former board chair’s alleged role in helping former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rise to seemingly untouchable levels within the corporation that will be the focus of Monday’s evidence.
The commission heard how Motsoeneng acted with impunity against staff who questioned his authority and how his subordinates unquestionably executed his unlawful instructions.
Popular in Local
-
Joburg violence claims second life
-
CT protest: ‘I’m a South African and my shop was looted too’
-
Fresh protests erupt in Johannesburg CBD
-
1 killed, 5 wounded in new Johannesburg violence
-
SSA informed Sapo of Mrwetyana’s murder accused criminal history
-
After burying Jesse Hess, family must now prepare for grandfather’s funeral
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.