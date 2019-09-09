View all in Latest
Ex-SABC board chair Ben Ngubane to give evidence at Zondo Inquiry

Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane, who has ben accused of supporting former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

FILE: Ben Ngubane. Picture: EWN
FILE: Ben Ngubane. Picture: EWN
2 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former SABC board chair Ben Ngubane, who has been accused of supporting former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, is expected to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry.

The commission’s public hearings are continuing.

Last week, the commission heard from the so-called SABC 8 on how Motsoeneng ruled the corporation by decree and fired anyone who would question his decisions or authority.

In 2010, former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda accused then SABC board chair Ngubane of consistently trying to undermine the authority of the board.

He further accused Ngubane of breaching several statutory obligations contained in the Public Finance Management Act and the Broadcasting Act.

But it was the former board chair’s alleged role in helping former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s rise to seemingly untouchable levels within the corporation that will be the focus of Monday’s evidence.

The commission heard how Motsoeneng acted with impunity against staff who questioned his authority and how his subordinates unquestionably executed his unlawful instructions.

