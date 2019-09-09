View all in Latest
Zimbabwe govt dismisses talk of dispute with family over Robert Mugabe's burial

Preparations are underway in Zimbabwe for the return and burial of the body of former President Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore on Friday.

FILE: Robert Mugabe. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Robert Mugabe. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

HARARE - Preparations are underway in Zimbabwe for the return and burial of the body of former President Robert Mugabe, who died in Singapore on Friday.

A top government official has brushed aside speculation that there was a dispute between the government and the Mugabes over where the former president should be buried on Sunday.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba has told state media that Robert Mugabe's body is expected to arrive in Harare on Wednesday.

It will then be taken to his rural home in Zvimba, and on to the National Sports Stadium in Harare for Zimbabweans to pay their last respects.

There's speculation that Mugabe, bitter at the way he was forced from power two years ago, did not want to be buried at the National Heroes' Acre.

Many of his comrades are buried there, as well as his first wife Sally and his sister Sabina.

Charamba said it was expected that Mugabe would be buried there on Sunday.

