WP includes young guns in CSA Provincial T20 Cup

The Provincial T20 cup – formerly known as the Africa T20 Cup – has become a curtain-raiser to the cricket calendar since its inception in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Province have announced the squad that will feature in the upcoming Cricket South Africa Provincial T20 Cup in Potchefstroom starting this coming weekend.

The team will be led by captain Andre Malan, who recently won the Club Championship Player of The Year at the CSA Breakfast Awards held in August.

The fourteen-man squad will comprise of four franchise players from the Cape Cobras, namely Jason Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne and Dane Paterson.

Province senior provincial coach Paul Adams has opted to include youngsters Sisonke Mazele, Mihlali Mpongwana and Thando Ntini as well as SA U19 Player Siyabulela Plaatjie.

“The inclusion of these youngsters is quite significant as it is part of the bigger picture in trying to develop them and make sure they get the opportunity to play at a different level. Having the franchise and senior players in our team is a big plus for us. They will set the tone and groom the youngsters we have at our disposal," said Adams.

“The likes of Mpongwana, Luke Philander and Ntini - who has performed well for the SA Emerging side during the winter - will have to build and prepare to the coming 2019/20 season.”

The tournament will now consist of just 15 provincial teams, split into 3 groups of 5, with no African countries represented as in previous years.

“It involves the normal 13 teams that are participants in the CSA 3-Day Provincial Cup and CSA Provincial One Day Challenge. Now we have added Limpopo and Mpumalanga to make it 15 teams,” said CSA head of communications, Koketso Gaofetoge.

WP Squad:

Qaasim Adams,

David Bedingham,

Junaid Dawood,

Isaac Dikgale,

Justin Dill,

Andre Malan (c),

Sisonke Mazele,

Mihlali Mpongwana,

Thando Ntini,

Dane Paterson,

Luke Philander,

Siyabubela Plaatjie,

Jason Smith,

Kyle Verreynne.