Witness details finding Nicholas Ninow in women’s bathroom

JOHANNESBURG - The first witness in the Dros rape trial has told the court how she found the accused Nicholas Ninow inside a female toilet cubicle.

Ninow has pleaded guilty to raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year.

Despite the guilty plea, the State is going ahead with its case with disagreement over his plea argument.

The witness, a waitress at the restaurant, said she was in the bathroom when the mother of the girl came to look for her.

She said the mother screamed several times calling the victim’s name but there was no answer.

The witness, who cannot be named, said a few minutes later, the shop’s childminder came with the mother and forced open the door of the cubicle that was closed.

That is when the door opened.

The matter has been rolled over to Tuesday and the State’s witness will continue to give evidence.