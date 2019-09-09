What you need to know about Proteas' interim batting coach

Cricket South Africa announced on Monday that Amol Muzumdar, a name not familiar to many South African cricket fans, will take up the role as interim batting coach.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have opted for a different approach when it comes to batting ahead of their three-match Test series against India.

The move could potentially be a masterstroke with the Proteas, like many other teams outside the sub-continent, traditionally struggling in Indian conditions.

From that aspect, it makes sense to bring in someone who is familiar with the conditions and who played his entire career in India.

So, here's what you need to know about Muzumdar:

He started his domestic career in 1993 and retired from playing in 2013, a career expanding 20 years.

During that time, he amassed 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13.

He made his debut for Mumbai at the age of 19, scoring 260 against Haryana in a Ranji Trophy match. At the time, it was a record for any player on their debut in first-class cricket until it was broken by Ajay Rohera in December 2018.

Despite his impressive domestic number, he never received a call up the Indian national team and went into coaching following his retirement.

He is now one of the top coaches in India, holding high-performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as in the UK through both Lancashire and Yorkshire.

In December 2013, he took over as the batting coach of the Netherlands, albeit for a brief period. Between commentary stints on domestic matches in India, he became batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals in 2018.

The Royals would finish 4th in the regular season before being knocked out by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.

The three-match Test series starts on 2 October.