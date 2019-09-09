WCED raises concerns as N2 protest affect schooling in Nomzamo

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said schools were open, but some pupils appeared to have stayed away due to a protest on the N2 in the Somerset West area on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A protest in the Nomzamo area could impact schools.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said schools were open but some pupils appeared to have stayed away.

This was due to the protest on the N2 in the Somerset West area on Monday morning.

Nomzamo Primary and the high schools in the area were among schools affected.

The WCED’s Jessica Shelver said the department was aware of the situation.

“We are extremely concerned for the grade 12 learners who are writing their mock exams. There are ways and means to raise legitimate concerns with government. The protest is having a negative impact on learners who are writing the most important exam in their schooling career.”