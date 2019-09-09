Universities SA hopes Ramaphosa meeting over student safety brings change

President Cyril Ramaphosa wants to meet with the leaders of the country’s tertiary education institutions but no date has been set at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Universities South Africa said it was hopeful that a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding gender-based violence and student safety would bring change.

Ramaphosa wants to meet with the leaders of the country’s tertiary education institutions but no date has been set at this stage.

But vice-chancellors will be meeting with Higher Education Minister Blaze Nzimande sometime this week.

University SA’s Ahmed Bawa said: “We are deeply concerned about the fact that our students are unsafe. Students are, in a general sense, unsafe in this society of ours.”