Suspect arrested for stabbing TUT student Seabelo Mbele

Mbele is a Democratic Alliance (DA) member and it is alleged that the suspect, from a rival movement, stabbed him while they were waiting for SRC election results on campus.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A male suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Seabelo Mbele.

Mbele (23) was hospitalised with wounds to the neck and chest on Thursday night but his family struggled to get a case opened until Sunday.

Soshanguve police have now confirmed to Eyewitness News that the suspect, now in custody, had tried to gain access to Mbele’s ward at the George Mukhari Hospital.

Mbele’s family was relieved that an arrest has been made.

The victim's brother, Bandile Mbele, had earlier said that they were worried about his safety.

"With this arrest, the family is feeling better that the suspect has been arrested."

Mbele is a Democratic Alliance (DA) member and it is alleged that the suspect, from a rival movement, stabbed him while they were waiting for SRC election results on campus.

DA member of the provincial legislature Crezane Bosch wants TUT to answer for the incident but the university has stated that the elections went peacefully.

Timeline

