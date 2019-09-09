Suné Luus to lead Proteas Women in India
The tour consists of five T20 International matches followed by three One-Day Internationals.
CAPE TOWN - Leg spinner Suné Luus continues in her role as stand-in captain for the Proteas Women’s team for the tour of India following the absence of Dane van Niekerk who is injured.
The squad sees the return to action of fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka who has not been available for over a year following serious shoulder surgery. Her last appearance for the Proteas was against England last year.
Another senior player, Trisha Chetty, also returns to the ODI squad after a lengthy injury-enforced absence. At the other end of the scale, Nonkululeko Mlaba is named as a debutant while there is a recall for Anneke Bosch. The latter two players were also part of the Emerging Series against Bangladesh and performed impressively while Marizanne Kapp is not available for the five T20 matches.
“We are excited with the crop of players selected for the bilateral tour of India. With a few players not available for the tour, it allows us to look at some options going into the upcoming New Zealand away Series and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup," said CSA Selection convener Clinton du Preez.
“Nonkululeko Mlaba has been included as a new cap into the squad on the back of a successful Emerging Tour against Bangladesh and the Women’s T20 Super League. She is a talented left-arm spinner who will complement our bowling attack. Anneke Bosch has been a steady contributor for North West and was also part of the recent Emerging Squad, and she gives us as an extra all-rounder option.”
Proteas Squads:
T20I:
Sune Luus (Northerns, capt),
Anneke Bosch (North West),
Tasmin Brits (North West),
Nadine de Klerk (Northerns),
Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng),
Sinalo Jafta (WP),
Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng),
Lara Goodall (WP),
Lizelle Lee (North West),
Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal),
Tumi Sekhukhune (North West),
Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal),
Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns),
Lara Wolvaardt (WP)
ODI:
Sune Luus (Northerns, capt),
Tasmin Brits (North West),
Trisha Chetty (Gauteng),
Nadine de Klerk (Northerns),
Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng),
Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng),
Lara Goodall (WP),
Marizanne Kapp (EP),
Lizelle Lee (North West),
Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal),
Tumi Sekhukhune (North West),
Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal),
Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns),
Lara Wolvaardt (WP).
