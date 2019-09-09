Second suspect arrested in connection with St Francis Bay elderly murder
Police spokesperson Gerda Swart said they arrested a 25-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Police in St Francis Bay, in the Eastern Cape, have made a second arrest in connection with the death of the 76-year-old Duncan Lethbridge.
“He was arrested in Port Elizabeth and he’s due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court tomorrow on charges ranging from house robbery to murder.”
Last month, the two suspects allegedly tied up Lethbridge, his 71-year-old wife and their domestic worker before stealing goods from the safe.
A post mortem confirmed that Lethbridge suffocated to death.
The first suspect was arrested four days after the incident.
