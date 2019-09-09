View all in Latest
SAPS misses deadline to appoint new WC police commissioner

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said interviews would only be conducted later this month.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_DA/Twitter
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has missed its own deadline to appoint a permanent commissioner for the Western Cape.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said interviews would only be conducted later in September. Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi had been caretaker provincial commissioner for the last month.

Fritz said so far, the process to appoint a new commissioner was smooth sailing.

“What we have done is to look at all the applications [and] interviews will be conducted on the 25th this month. We hope to find a suitable candidate on that day,” he said.

However, police were already a week behind with the process.

In August, national police management said it would be completed before September.

Timeline

