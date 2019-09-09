SA film exploring manhood, women abuse debuts at Toronto Film Festival
In 'Knuckle City,' director Jahmil XT Qubeka explores harmful myths around manhood that he hopes will be questioned by those who watch the movie.
NEW YORK - South African director Jahmil XT Qubeka has debuted his latest film at the Toronto Film Festival.
It's his third time back at the festival and the film has already been snapped up by a North American sales agent.
In Knuckle City the director explores harmful myths around manhood that he hopes will be questioned by those who watch the movie.
“They’re old, inherited and dinosaur habits that we as men have taken on.”
Actor Faniswa Yisa said that her character showed how women abuse was a societal issue.
“I hope when people watch it, they’ll talk about the cycle of violence. My character deals with that cycle.”
The film will be released in South Africa in December.
WATCH: Knuckle City trailer
