Proteas appoint new batting coach for India series
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa announced the appointment of Amol Muzumdar as the interim batting coach for the Proteas three-match Test series against India next month.
Muzumdar’s previous coaching appointments have included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, coaching the India under-19 and under-23 sides and being batting coach of the Netherlands national side.
As a player, the 44-year-old had a stellar first-class career that lasted 20 years during which time he made more than 11,000 first-class runs, including 30 centuries, at an average of 48. He also notched up a career-best 260 on his first-class debut for Mumbai.
CSA Acting Director of Cricket, Corrie van Zyl believes Muzumdar is a perfect fit for the team.
“He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza”, he said.
Muzumdar himself is looking forward to a new challenge.
“Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career”, he said.
Muzumdar takes up the role vacated by Dale Benkenstein after South Africa’s disappointing showing at the ICC Cricket World Cup earlier this year.
The Test series is the Proteas' first engagement in the new ICC Test Match Championship and begins on 2 October.
What you need to know about Amol Muzumdar:
- He started his domestic career in 1993 and retired from playing in 2013, a career expanding 20 years.
- During that time, he amassed 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13.
- He made his debut for Mumbai at the age of 19, scoring 260 against Haryana in a Ranji Trophy match. At the time it was a record for any player on their debut in first-class cricket until it was broken by Ajay Rohera in December 2018.
- Despite his impressive domestic numbers, he never received a call up to the Indian national team and went into coaching following his retirement.
- He is now one of the top coaches in India, holding high-performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as in the UK through both Lancashire and Yorkshire.
- In December 2013, he took over as the batting coach of the Netherlands, albeit for a brief period. Between commentary stints on domestic matches in India, he became batting coach of the Rajasthan Royals in 2018.
- The Royals would finish fourth in the regular season before being knocked out by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator.
