Police hunt suspects after missing Limpopo girl (11) found dead
The young girl was reported missing on Thursday after she failed to return home from school.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for the killer of an 11-year-old girl in Groblersdal.
Her body was discovered the following day in the bush near Ga-Marishane village.
Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said: “The missing person incident was reported to the police and a search operation ensued until her lifeless body was found in the bushes outside Ga-Marishane village. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect (s) involved in the murder should contact the crime stop number 086-00-10111.”
