Pierce Brosnan thinks a female Bond would be 'exhilarating'

The World Is Not Enough star - who played James Bond between 1994 and 2005 - would love to see a woman take on the role and quipped that the guys should "get out of the way".

Asked about the prospect of a female Bond, he said: "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting. I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch."

And the 66-year-old actor thinks the Bond movies will have to change with the times following the #MeToo movement, which is a movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault.

He added: "Without question, yes ... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that."

Brosnan has a "deep pride" about having played James Bond.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days - it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character. I was honoured to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant."

Meanwhile, Brosnan insisted he doesn't think the #MeToo movement will affect the James Bond franchise and he doesn't think the current climate will bring his former alter ego to an end.

Asked if he thinks Bond can survive #MeToo, he said: "Well, I have no idea if the new films are going to address these social issues. I think Bond will continue in the same vein.

"I would suspect so, because men will continue to be men and women likewise. One hopes there will be more respect between the genders. You hope that good things will come out of this #MeToo movement."