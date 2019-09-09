Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatement
Moyo and Old Mutual are embroiled in a legal tussle over his alleged conflict of interest regarding his company, NMT Capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Fired Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is going back to work on Monday after the High Court in Johannesburg ruled again that he should be reinstated.
Following the first similar court judgment, the company barred Moyo from entering the premises in Sandton.
The insurer later issued a second notice informing shareholders that he was terminated.
His lawyer Eric Mabuza said that this time they expect the company to abide by the court ruling.
"We expect Old Mutual to respect the court judgment and not do anything like last time when they physically prevent Mr Moyo [from entering the building]."
