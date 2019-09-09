Pandor to meet with African ambassadors over xenophobia attacks

Several parts of Gauteng have been hit by sporadic unrest which has seen shops, many of them owned by foreign nationals, being ransacked and set alight.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of violence against foreigners, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is due to meet with African ambassadors. She has to help put out diplomatic fires.

Several parts of Gauteng have been hit by sporadic unrest which has seen shops, many of them owned by foreign nationals, being ransacked and set alight.

In retaliation to the ongoing violence, some South African businesses operating in Nigeria have been forced to close after being targeted.

The South African embassy in Lagos has also been closed indefinitely.

Pandor is expected to meet with the African ambassadors on Monday morning to brief them about the latest develops regarding the spate of xenophobic attacks in the country.

Dirco's Lunga Ngqengelele said: “They will discuss the way forward to ensure these things don’t happen again.”

This is the second time a meeting of this nature is being held in recent months. In March, former Minister of International Relations Lindiwe Sisulu called a similar gathering with the African diplomats.