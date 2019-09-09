One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfather

It’s been more than a week after 19-year-old Jesse Hess and her grandfather were killed at their Parow home, but no arrests have been made.

CAPE TOWN - The family of two people murdered in Parow, Cape Town, is appealing for help in trying to crack the case.

Chris Lategan and his granddaughter Jesse Hess were murdered in their flat in Parow. Picture: facebook.com

The teenager was laid to rest in Cape Town over the weekend. Her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, will be buried this weekend.

Her aunt Sandy Hess said the family was shattered.

“What we do know is that no arrests were made, and nobody has come forward. They found fingerprints and they’re still searching for suspects. That’s all we know at this point.”

It's reported that the young woman was found on her bed, while her grandfather was found tied to a toilet in their home.

Hess remembered her niece as a blossoming young woman who lived with passion.

“I was always the one who would put verses down, so if she comes into the room she would look into the verse and I would constantly remind her of the word. In 2015, Jesse gave her heart to the Lord and she got baptised, that was the happiest day of my life.”

Doctor Demaine Solomons, from UWC’s Religion and Theology Department, said Hess was an A-student with a selfless will to help others.

“Last week Monday, I handed out the marks of a semester test to more than 600 students, and Jesse was the only one who had a distinction.”