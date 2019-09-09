Off-duty cop killed in Kleinvlei

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Gauteng violence well-organised criminality
The constable, who was stationed in Delft, was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - An off-duty policeman has been killed in Kleinvlei.
His attackers have yet to be arrested.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “The 28-year-old constable was leaving the shop and was accompanied by a friend in the area when he was stabbed in an apparent robbery. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
