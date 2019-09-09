Off-duty cop killed in Kleinvlei

The constable, who was stationed in Delft, was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty policeman has been killed in Kleinvlei.

The constable, who was stationed in Delft, was stabbed to death during an apparent robbery on Sunday.

His attackers have yet to be arrested.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “The 28-year-old constable was leaving the shop and was accompanied by a friend in the area when he was stabbed in an apparent robbery. Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”