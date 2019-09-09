Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Gauteng violence well-organised criminality
Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appealed for those in law enforcement to be be given space to deal with the attacks and those who are fueling them.
JOHANNESBURG - Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that the violence in Gauteng was well-organised criminality.
She's appealed for those in law enforcement to be be given space to deal with the attacks and those who are fueling them.
The death toll keeps rising, with two more people killed in separate attacks on Sunday in Malvern and Hillbrow.
In just over a week, more than 400 people have also been arrested.
Mapisa-Nqakula has condemned the attacks: "The acts are not just sporadic. When you get intelligence, it is meant to guide you, it is meant to help you conduct your operations. What we've seen here is criminality."
City Power has withdrawn its response teams from areas affected by the unrest for now, citing safety concerns.
The utility said that the violence was threatening the lives of their employees and also affecting response times.
