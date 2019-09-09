Non-disclosure of Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer's criminal history probed
The State Security Agency had informed Sapo officials of the employee's criminal record following a vetting process in June last year but this never reached executives or the board.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Post Office (Sapo) said it was investigating why officials did not disclose the criminal history of the man accused of student Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape and murder.
A 42-year-old Sapo employee is in custody after he confessed to raping and murdering the 19-year-old student at the Clareinch Post Office late last month.
It's since emerged that the State Security Agency had informed Sapo officials of the employee's criminal record following a vetting process in June last year but this never reached executives or the board.
The Communications Minister demanded answers after news broke that a post office worker stands accused of raping and killing Mrwetyana.
A preliminary investigation by the service showed he was initially appointed through a labour broker and there was no screening when temporary staff were hired in 2012.
When he was made permanent in 2013, the man declared that he had no criminal record.
He did so again three years later when he was appointed as a post office teller.
It was in 2018 that a screening was ordered by the State Security Agency after Sapo took over South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) payments.
The accused was one of 174 employees who had criminal convictions and his related to a car hijacking in 1998 for which he served five years in prison.
Sapo said that the information was shared with officials in June last year but never reached executives or the board.
That non-disclosure is now under investigation.
