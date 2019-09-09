Nigerian ambassador: Nigerians involved in crime in SA must face the law

Commissioner Kabiru Kabiru said the high commission was aware of allegations levelled against Nigerians amid the ongoing xenophobic attacks in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa Kabiru Bala on Monday said Nigerians involved in crime in South Africa should face the wrath of the law, but this shouldn’t take away from what free movement and integration could do for the continent.

Some disgruntled South Africans accused Nigerian nationals of drug dealing, but Bala insisted there were those who positively contributed to South Africa and those who committed crime were a minority.

“But there are some few of our nationals who are not giving us a good image and if they are found to commit the crime, the law should take its cause.”

Bala was among diplomats that met the Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Monday on a quest to find lasting solutions to the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals.

He said Nigerians who were committing crime were not doing it alone.



“We need to put our eyes and see those who are partners in criminal activities. I don’t believe that Nigerians are doing this without local collaboration, it’s not palatable to say but it is a fact.”

The ambassador said he believed the meeting that was attended by all diplomats would find a way to support South Africa to find solutions.