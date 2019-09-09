Nadal motivated by love of game, not Grand Slam record
At 33, Nadal may have the edge on Roger Federer, the 38-year-old Swiss crashing out of the US Open in the quarter-finals and failing to add to his Grand Slam titles since winning the 2018 Australian Open.
NEW YORK - Rafa Nadal moved within one Grand Slam title of tying Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 20 on Sunday but even after adding a fourth US Open to his collection the Spaniard said it was his love of the game, not records, that motivates him.
Nadal fended off a late comeback from Daniil Medvedev to win a five-set classic at Flushing Meadows, winning a 19th slam that also took him three clear of Novak Djokovic’s 16 titles.
“I am playing tennis because I love to play tennis,” Nadal told reporters.
“I can’t just think about Grand Slams. Tennis is more than Grand Slams. I need to think about the rest of the things. I play to be happy. Of course, the victory of today makes me super happy.”
It is anyone’s guess who among the 'Big Three' will finish their career with the most slams.
At 33, Nadal may have the edge on Federer, the 38-year-old Swiss crashing out of the US Open in the quarter-finals and failing to add to his Grand Slam titles since winning the 2018 Australian Open.
If nowhere else, Nadal will be a hot favourite at the French Open, where he has won a record 12 titles including the last three.
He said that while he was honoured to be part of the battle to be crowned the greatest of all time, and thrilled if it attracted more fans to the game, he would still sleep well if he comes up short.
“You can’t be all day looking next to you about if one having more or one having a little bit less because you will be frustrated,” he said.
“All the things that I achieved in my career are much more than what I ever thought and what I ever dream. I would love to be the one who have more. But I really believe that I will not be happier or less happy if that happens or not happen,” he said.
“What gives you happiness is the personal satisfaction that you gave your best. In that way, I am very, very calm, very pleased with myself.”
Popular in Sport
-
Chester Williams' funeral to be held at Newlands
-
What you need to know about Proteas' interim batting coach
-
Micho wins first trophy as Zamalek coach
-
Rugby legend Chester Williams has died
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
Proteas appoint new batting coach for India series
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.