MTN fined for hiking WhatsApp data bundle
The network appeared before Icasa's complaints and compliance committee earlier this year for increasing the price of the bundle to R30.
JOHANNESBURG - MTN has been slapped with a R5 million fine by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) for failing to notify authorities in time before hiking the price of its one gigabyte monthly WhatsApp bundles.
Icasa's Paseka Maleka said: “R2 million of which is suspended for three years so that the licensee doesn’t repeat the same offence but the remaining R3 million should be paid into the Icasa’s account within a period of 90 working days.”
MTN has responded to the authority's decision, saying it will be taking the matter on review.
