Mpumalanga mother found guilty of murdering her 4 children

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga mother was on Monday was found guilty of premeditated murder for poisoning her four children with rat poison.

Zinhle Maditla pleaded guilty to four charges of murder at the Middelburg High Court.

Maditla was accused of killing her children using rat poison in Klarinet, Mpumalanga.

She handed herself over to the police on 30 December last year after the decomposing bodies of her four children were discovered inside her house in Klarinet.

Her children were two girls, aged four and eight. She also had two boys, aged seven and 11 months.