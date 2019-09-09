Micho wins first trophy as Zamalek coach

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
Go

Micho wins first trophy as Zamalek coach

A brace from Moroccan striker Achraf Bencharki and another strike from Youssef Ibrahim completed an emphatic 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria on Sunday night.

Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic poses with the trophy after Zamalek's victory at the Egyptian Cup. Picture: @michocoach/Twitter
Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic poses with the trophy after Zamalek's victory at the Egyptian Cup. Picture: @michocoach/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - It’s taken less than a month for Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to make his mark at Zamalek as his new team won the Egyptian Cup.

A brace from Moroccan striker Achraf Bencharki and another strike from Youssef Ibrahim completed an emphatic 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria on Sunday night.

The win brings to an end what has been a barren two seasons for the former Orlando Pirates coach, who failed to win a single trophy during his spell at the club.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on his success, Micho expressed his pride at winning his 16th major trophy in five different countries.

Micho also praised the work put in by his technical team and players in the four games that he has been in charge of the club.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA