Micho wins first trophy as Zamalek coach

A brace from Moroccan striker Achraf Bencharki and another strike from Youssef Ibrahim completed an emphatic 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s taken less than a month for Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic to make his mark at Zamalek as his new team won the Egyptian Cup.

The win brings to an end what has been a barren two seasons for the former Orlando Pirates coach, who failed to win a single trophy during his spell at the club.

Taking to Twitter to reflect on his success, Micho expressed his pride at winning his 16th major trophy in five different countries.

Working in African football since 2001 this is my 16major trophy in 5 different https://t.co/0e4zWeXdfP has special value&specific weight as it comes after some clouds of doubts elsewhere,Zamalek is existing 108 years&since 1922(97years)this is 1st cup won without goal conceded pic.twitter.com/AhUdLhkt5a — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) September 9, 2019

Micho also praised the work put in by his technical team and players in the four games that he has been in charge of the club.

Thank you supporters for support, management for managing, technical team for serving the team but our players are absolute heroes of the day for up to last detail executed tactical plan and convincingly won Egyptian cup against very well coached top quality team of Pyramids 3-0 pic.twitter.com/M8eBQwMjih — MICHOcoach-WOLF OF SERBIA (@michocoach) September 8, 2019