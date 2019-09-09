Malaysia's got 99 couples getting hitched as one
Witnessed by hundreds of relatives and friends, the couples, many in white bridal gowns and black suits, exchanged kisses and tight hugs at the temple steps in the capital Kuala Lumpur.
KUALA LUMPUR - Ninety-nine couples in Malaysia said their marriage vows at a popular Chinese temple on Monday, an auspicious date signifying long-lasting happiness.
Monday is the ninth day of the ninth month of the year and 99 is an auspicious number in Chinese because it sounds like the word "longevity."
"For me 99 is a special number," said Lee Sing Lee, 29, who said his vows to 24-year-old Charlyn Low, an accounts clerk.
"I want our love to last forever and start a family soon," Lee said as he leaned over and kissed his bride under a hot tropical sun.
Rainbow Goh told project consultant Jimmy Wai: "We have been in love for the past 12 years and we decided to get married on September 9 so that we can enjoy happiness together forever."
