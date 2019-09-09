Malema summoned to Hawks offices over firearm discharge claims
EFF leader Julius Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a stadium at the party’s fifth-anniversary celebrations last year.
PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been summoned to present himself to the Hawks investigators on Tuesday in order for them to take a warning statement.
The matter relates to allegations that Malema unlawfully discharged a firearm at a political rally in the Eastern Cape last year.
It emerged last week that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had taken a decision in the matter - but declined to disclose it.
The EFF leader has invited the media to the Hawks offices in Pretoria where he is expected to take questions.
Malema is accused of unlawfully discharging a rifle at a stadium at the party’s fifth-anniversary celebrations last year.
While the incident was recorded and widely distributed on social media, the EFF has claimed the red beret leader was, in fact, pretending to shoot the rifle to coincide with fireworks which were being set off.
Lobby group AfriForum - which is the complainant in the case - said they were closely monitoring the matter because they were not being provided with the proper feedback and were largely kept in the dark.
