Go

Joburg violence claims second life

Joburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe has confirmed that a second person has been killed during clashes in the city.

Police storm Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg chasing after looters on 2 September 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Police storm Mai Mai in Jeppestown, Johannesburg chasing after looters on 2 September 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a second person has been killed during clashes in the city.

Tembe said the latest victim was shot in Malvern on Sunday night the other person was stabbed earlier in Hillbrow.

The trouble started early Sunday when a group of men, apparently from nearby hostels, made their way into the CBD demanding that foreign nationals leave the area.

Areas including Malvern, Jeppe and Hillbow were under lockdown for hours.

Thembe said that several cars and buildings had been set alight overnight while businesses had been looted.

"I think this is pure criminality because some of the shops that were burned did not belong to the foreigners, it belonged to South Africans."

At least 20 people have been arrested after another night of violence in the Joburg CBD.

