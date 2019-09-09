Golden Arrow bus service bolsters security with new unit

Twenty City of Cape Town law enforcement officers will take up duties on Monday to ensure safety on Golden Arrow buses.

This is after a Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the city's law enforcement department and the bus service to combat the spate of bus attacks that have occurred.

The officials are set to perform stop and search operations, including random searches at predefined bus stops and shelters.

The city's JP Smith said the officers had been working undercover on buses for the past few months and would be officially deployed on various routes this week.

Smith said that they've already started seeing a decline in bus attacks as a result of this.

The officers will officially be deployed today.

"The memorandum being signed with the Golden Arrow Bus Service will allow the city to work closely with them and will give passengers added value and peace of mind in knowing that there's a law enforcement presence on the buses. Officers will liaise closely with the passenger services so that can gather information about possible criminal activity, plan accordingly and act swiftly when necessary."

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says they were hopeful that the implementation of police visibility on buses would bring a difference.

"Golden Arrow is optimistic that the new unit will be a success. It is our sincere hope that the presence of law enforcement officers will serve as a deterrent and lead to arrests and convictions."

The MOA will be effective until February next year with the hopes to reviewing and extending the programme.