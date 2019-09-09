Golden Arrow bus service bolsters security with new unit
Twenty City of Cape Town law enforcement officers will take up duties on Monday to ensure safety on Golden Arrow buses.
CAPE TOWN - Twenty City of Cape Town law enforcement officers will take up duties on Monday to ensure safety on Golden Arrow buses.
This is after a Memorandum of Agreement was signed by the city's law enforcement department and the bus service to combat the spate of bus attacks that have occurred.
The officials are set to perform stop and search operations, including random searches at predefined bus stops and shelters.
The city's JP Smith said the officers had been working undercover on buses for the past few months and would be officially deployed on various routes this week.
Smith said that they've already started seeing a decline in bus attacks as a result of this.
The officers will officially be deployed today.
"The memorandum being signed with the Golden Arrow Bus Service will allow the city to work closely with them and will give passengers added value and peace of mind in knowing that there's a law enforcement presence on the buses. Officers will liaise closely with the passenger services so that can gather information about possible criminal activity, plan accordingly and act swiftly when necessary."
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says they were hopeful that the implementation of police visibility on buses would bring a difference.
"Golden Arrow is optimistic that the new unit will be a success. It is our sincere hope that the presence of law enforcement officers will serve as a deterrent and lead to arrests and convictions."
The MOA will be effective until February next year with the hopes to reviewing and extending the programme.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.