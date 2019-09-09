Glebelands 8: Former cop further implicated in assassination plots

The witness, who cannot be named by order of the court, said Bhekukwazi Mdweshu would then use the information to organise their assassinations.

DURBAN - A protected witness in the Glebelands eight trial continued his testimony at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday, further implicating accused number one Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, a former police officer.

Last week, the witness made a number of allegations against Mdweshu and his co-accused.

He claimed Mdweshu abused his position as a police officer to gain access to police databases to know the dates of when witnesses would be appearing in court.

The man said Mdweshu - the alleged kingpin of an extortion racket in the Umlazi social housing project - would send him to collect money from residents and shared assassination plots with him.

Mdweshu and his co-accused face 22 charges including nine of murder and seven of attempted murder.

The witness also alleged that in May 2015, Mdweshu ordered the murder of Sipho Ndovela, a resident at the hostel.

Ndovela was set to testify in the February 2015 murder of Fikile Siyephu, one of the dozens of victims of gang violence at the infamous hostel.

The witness was also grilled over allegations by Martin Krog, Mdweshu’s lawyer.

Krog pointed out that he had failed to detail some of his allegations in statements given to police in 2015.

The cross-examination was set to continue on Tuesday.