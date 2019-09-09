View all in Latest
Former PM ousted in 2012 coup to run for GBissau presidency

Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, has been plagued by military coups and instability since its independence from Portugal in 1974.

FILE: Carlos Gomes Junior in Bissau in 2012. Picture: AFP
FILE: Carlos Gomes Junior in Bissau in 2012. Picture: AFP
5 days ago

BISSAU - Guinea Bissau's former prime minister Carlos Gomes Junior will be running for the presidency seven years after he was ousted from the premiership in a coup.

Gomes Junior announced in July that he would run as an independent candidate. Once the leader of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) his relations with the party have since deteriorated.

In 2012, between the first and second rounds of a presidential election that he was expected to win, Gomes Junior and his PAIGC government were overthrown in a coup led by the head of the army.

He spent several years in exile in Portugal, the former colonial power, before returning to the country in January 2018.

The tiny west African country is still recovering from the political crisis provoked by then president Jose Mario Vaz in 2015 when he sacked prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the PAIGC.

Although the PAIGC won the March elections, Vaz, in his final day as president last month, refused to appoint the party's leader prime minister - appointing Aristide Gomes of the party instead.

Under pressure from the West African bloc ECOWAS, has formed a government to run the country until the presidential elections, set for 24 November.

Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, has been plagued by military coups and instability since its independence from Portugal in 1974.

