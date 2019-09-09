Foreign business owners call on govt to halt xenophobia attacks

It was another weekend of destruction in Johannesburg and owners whose shops were vandalised were left to pick up the pieces.

JOHANNESBURG - Foreign business owners whose shops have been destroyed say they’ve had enough and want the government to do something about the violence.

More shops were vandalised on Sunday in and around the Joburg CBD.

Two people were also killed in separate incidents in Malvern and Hillbrow.

Attempts by former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi to ease tensions failed yesterday when a group of hostel residents he had been addressing abandoned the meeting.

Some shops were completely burnt while others had been looted and remained closed.

Nigerian national Larry Maghori said that he had lost everything.

"They just want to steal... these people are burning our shops."

Another businessman, also a Nigerian national, who calls himself Sunny runs a car spares shop.

He was worried that his business might be next.

"The government must declare a state of emergency for everything to calm down."

Joburg Metro police officers and members of the SAPS were back in their numbers in the CBD to patrol the area.