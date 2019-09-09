View all in Latest
Fisheries Minister to review registration process of Lambert's Bay fishermen

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said her office had received numerous complaints over a registration process which some regarded as unfair.

34 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy said she was sorting out grievances of small-scale fishermen in the West Coast town of Lambert's Bay.

Creecy said her office had received numerous complaints over a registration process which some regarded as unfair.
The minister said that thousands of people applied but only around 2,500 names made it onto the list.

“I will put in an independent review of the registration process so that we can see what the original criteria was and see why some people didn’t make the list.”

