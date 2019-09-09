Eswatini report: Ministers must tighten belts to help lift economy

-
One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfatherLocal
Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatementBusiness
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millionsPolitics
WATCH LIVE: Ex-SABC board chair Ben Ngubane appears at Zondo InquiryLocal
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Gauteng violence well-organised criminalityLocal
Off-duty cop killed in KleinvleiLocal
WINNIE THELETSANE: Searching for a dead woman's picture - a journo's predicamentOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Rapists are fascists who deny women their humanityOpinion
POPPIE MPHUTHING: We must honour Uyinene with real action against GBVOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Femicide and the invisible manOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Uyinene was not the first and she won't be the lastOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attacks on foreign nationals are a form of hate crimeOpinion
Rand starts week on the front footBusiness
Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatementBusiness
British Airways says almost all UK flights cancelled over strikeWorld
Pityana calls for softening of borders in AfricaAfrica
3 Altron Nexus execs placed under precautionary suspensionBusiness
Kganyago: Africa's economic outlook positiveAfrica
SA film exploring manhood, women abuse debuts at Toronto Film FestivalLifestyle
Kanye West brings his Sunday Service to ChicagoLifestyle
Pierce Brosnan thinks a female Bond would be 'exhilarating'Lifestyle
'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-upLifestyle
Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop TutuLifestyle
Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in BritainLifestyle
Demi Lovato tired of being 'ashamed' of her bodyLifestyle
'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcementLifestyle
In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressedLifestyle
Winning in Italy for Ferrari exceeds all dreams, says LeclercSport
'We urned it' - Aussie pride restored in Ashes triumphSport
Nadal takes five-set US Open thriller for 19th Slam titleSport
Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reachSport
Andreescu fends off Williams comeback to win US OpenSport
FS Cheetahs crowned 2019 Currie Cup champs after 31-28 win against LionsSport
CARTOON: Talk Is Cheap
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
Eswatini report: Ministers must tighten belts to help lift economy
Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg said in February the kingdom was facing an “unprecedented economic crisis".
MBABANE - One of the ways in which the Kingdom of Eswatini is looking to revive its economy is through the possibility of cutting cabinet ministers’ housing, travel and entertainment allowances.
A Royal Commission tasked with investigating how politicians are remunerated in the landlocked country - formerly known as Swaziland - submitted recommendations in August, including ending first-class travel for ministers except for Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini and his deputy.
The recommendations, tabled before cabinet and awaiting Royal approval, also call for housing allowances to be cut to 12.5% of annual salaries from 25%, so cabinet ministers would get 7,719 emalangeni per month for this purpose instead of 15,349 emalangeni.
Entertainment allowances would be cut 7% to 1,852 emalangeni, and in addition the prime minister and his deputy would contribute 33% towards their medical cover.
Eswatini Finance Minister Neal Rijkenberg said in February the kingdom was facing an “unprecedented economic crisis” and was set to continue faltering as it faces slowing rates of foreign investment and a fast-growing wage bill.
