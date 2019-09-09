Egypt's ending of monthly customs rate may raise inflation - analysts

-
Foreign business owners call on govt to halt xenophobia attacksLocal
One week on & no arrests for murders of Jesse Hess, grandfatherLocal
Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatementBusiness
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millionsPolitics
WATCH LIVE: Ex-SABC board chair Ben Ngubane appears at Zondo InquiryLocal
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Gauteng violence well-organised criminalityLocal
Hanekom welcomes high court ruling on Zuma spy tweetPolitics
NPA mum on court date for Malema, Ndlozi assault casePolitics
NPA authorises prosecution of Malema, Ndlozi for alleged assaultPolitics
Zuma to appeal ruling on Hanekom 'enemy agent' tweetPolitics
A complex man: Condolences pour in following Robert Mugabe's passingAfrica
Zuma ordered to remove Hanekom tweet and to apologisePolitics
WINNIE THELETSANE: Searching for a dead woman's picture - a journo's predicamentOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Rapists are fascists who deny women their humanityOpinion
POPPIE MPHUTHING: We must honour Uyinene with real action against GBVOpinion
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Femicide and the invisible manOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Uyinene was not the first and she won't be the lastOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attacks on foreign nationals are a form of hate crimeOpinion
Rand starts week on the front footBusiness
Peter Moyo heads back to Old Mutual after court ruling on reinstatementBusiness
British Airways says almost all UK flights cancelled over strikeWorld
Pityana calls for softening of borders in AfricaAfrica
3 Altron Nexus execs placed under precautionary suspensionBusiness
Kganyago: Africa's economic outlook positiveAfrica
SA film exploring manhood, women abuse debuts at Toronto Film FestivalLifestyle
Kanye West brings his Sunday Service to ChicagoLifestyle
Pierce Brosnan thinks a female Bond would be 'exhilarating'Lifestyle
'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice, Polanski drama is runner-upLifestyle
Prince Harry and Megan Markle confirm visit to Archbishop TutuLifestyle
Australian charged $68,000 for a beer in BritainLifestyle
Demi Lovato tired of being 'ashamed' of her bodyLifestyle
'Bang Bang': Nicki Minaj stuns fans with retirement announcementLifestyle
In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressedLifestyle
Winning in Italy for Ferrari exceeds all dreams, says LeclercSport
'We urned it' - Aussie pride restored in Ashes triumphSport
Nadal takes five-set US Open thriller for 19th Slam titleSport
Williams legacy assured even if number 24 remains out of reachSport
Andreescu fends off Williams comeback to win US OpenSport
FS Cheetahs crowned 2019 Currie Cup champs after 31-28 win against LionsSport
CARTOON: Talk Is Cheap
CARTOON: It's A Jungle Out TherePolitics
CARTOON: Ladders to SuccessBusiness
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
Egypt's ending of monthly customs rate may raise inflation - analysts
The country's headline inflation slowed to its lowest in nearly four years to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June.
CAIRO - Egypt’s decision to scrap a monthly fixed customs exchange rate could lead to higher inflation in the coming months if the Egyptian pound declines significantly against the dollar, analysts said.
On 1 September Egypt cancelled the monthly customs exchange rate that it introduced in January 2017 following the flotation of the pound in November 2016, and will once again set the rate daily.
Egypt had set the customs exchange rate at 16 Egyptian pounds to the dollar for essential items and at a fluctuating rate adjusted monthly for non-essential goods.
“The main concern is any big increase in the foreign exchange rates. In that case, inflation rates will soar,” Esraa Ahmed, a senior economist at Shuaa Securities, told Reuters.
Traders potentially taking advantage of the floating rate to raise prices would also pose a challenge, she said.
Egypt’s headline inflation slowed to its lowest in nearly four years to 8.7% in July from 9.4% in June.
From 1 September, customs duties on all imports will be estimated according to the foreign currencies exchange rates announced by the central bank, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.
The monthly customs exchange rate was scrapped due to “the disappearance of the exceptional circumstances” that led the government to apply it, the ministry said, adding the customs rate and the central bank’s exchange rates have now converged.
The Egyptian pound has appreciated around 7% against the dollar in the year to date.
The scrapping of the monthly exchange rate “may have a slight impact on prices and inflation”, said Mohamed Abu Basha, an economist at Egyptian investment bank EFG Hermes.
Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage, said the decision was a sign that the authorities were confident that the exchange rate would remain relatively stable in the near-term.
“The timing was suitable to abolish the customs (rate) without much impact on prices, but price fluctuations may occur due to any fluctuation in the exchange rate in the future,” said Sara Saada, chief economist at Egyptian investment bank HC Securities.
