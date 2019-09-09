Dros rape trial expected to begin this week
The Dros rape trial is expected to begin at the North Gauteng High Court after nearly a year.
JOHANNESBURG - The trial of a 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is expected to begin on Monday.
The man is facing a range of charges including kidnapping, assault and defeating the ends of justice.
The matter has been in and out of court since the suspect was arrested in September last year.
The court has been told that the suspect is fit to stand trial after undergoing medical evaluation. He has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
The trial is set down for more than a week.
