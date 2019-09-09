Dros rape trial: Accused says he knew what he was doing was wrong

The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year has pleaded guilty.

PRETORIA - The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year has pleaded guilty.

Nicholas Ninow is standing trial in the High Court in Pretoria.

The state has withdrawn kidnapping case in the DROS rape trial. #DrosRapist #NicholasNinow EN pic.twitter.com/nWbYi4HkjH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2019

#NicholasNinow pleads guilty to rape charges , possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. EN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2019

The incident was met with outrage, with calls for a heavy sentence.



The trial began with the State reading the charge sheet to the court.

Then Ninow’s lawyer read out his client’s plea detailing what happened.



Ninow has admitted that he knew what he was doing, was wrong.

The 22-year-old also said that he tried to conceal the crime.



The State has now called its first witness an employee at the Dros.