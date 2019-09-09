Dros rape trial: Accused says he knew what he was doing was wrong
The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year has pleaded guilty.
PRETORIA - The 22-year-old man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in Pretoria in September last year has pleaded guilty.
Nicholas Ninow is standing trial in the High Court in Pretoria.
The state has withdrawn kidnapping case in the DROS rape trial. #DrosRapist #NicholasNinow EN pic.twitter.com/nWbYi4HkjH— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2019
#NicholasNinow pleads guilty to rape charges , possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice. EN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 9, 2019
The incident was met with outrage, with calls for a heavy sentence.
The trial began with the State reading the charge sheet to the court.
Then Ninow’s lawyer read out his client’s plea detailing what happened.
Ninow has admitted that he knew what he was doing, was wrong.
The 22-year-old also said that he tried to conceal the crime.
The State has now called its first witness an employee at the Dros.
Popular in Local
-
Mpumalanga mother found guilty of murdering her 4 children
-
EFF's Malema denies link to stolen VBS millions
-
Police confirm 12 people dead as result of xenophobia attacks
-
Foreign business owners call on govt to halt xenophobia attacks
-
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula: Gauteng violence well-organised criminality
-
CT protest: ‘I’m a South African and my shop was looted too’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.