CT protest: ‘I’m a South African and my shop was looted too’

A woman was killed during the looting and arson attacks on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police are keeping a vigilant eye on Samora Machel to quell tensions after protesters ransacked shops in the area.

A woman was killed during the looting and arson attacks on Saturday night and on Sunday morning. Twenty-one people have been taken into custody.

Police cordoned off the area on Sunday around the grocery chain store that was also been looted in the attack.

A local shop owner doubts whether the looting was aimed at foreign nationals.

“I’m a South African and my shop was looted too.”

A foreign shop owner told EWN their business was also completely destroyed during the looting.

“I am from Malawi. I work with people fro Ghana. They damaged everything.”

A forensic services van was also on the scene. Two military trucks were parked nearby and SANDF soldiers guarded the area, as police detectives combed the crime scene for clues.

WATCH: Fake news: Here's all the videos that are not from the xenophobic attacks

In Johannesburg, it's reported that at least one person was killed and five others injured on Sunday in xenophobic violence.

#SamoraMachel Police management says officers will remain on high alert in the area to prevent any flare-ups of violence. KB pic.twitter.com/L4AnXHwxmQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2019

#SamoreMachel 21 people have been arrested for looting. KB pic.twitter.com/bxhC6QsXQp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 8, 2019